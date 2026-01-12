KUALA LUMPUR, Jan 12 — Malaysians residing in or visiting Narathiwat are urged to abide by the curfew imposed by the Thai government following a spate of violent incidents in three southern provinces on Sunday.

The Consulate General of Malaysia in Songkhla said in a statement that the curfew requires individuals to stay home from 9pm until 5am.

“In light of this development, Malaysians residing in or visiting the Province of Narathiwat are advised to abide by the curfew order, and those intending to visit the concerned provinces to defer it until the situation permits,” the statement read.

It advised Malaysians currently in these provinces to register their presence with the Consulate General via phone number: +6674 311 062/ +6674 316 274 or +6693 657 0707 (for emergencies only) or email: [email protected].

Thai authorities imposed the security measure following a spate of violent incidents in which 11 petrol stations across the southern border provinces of Narathiwat, Yala and Pattani were simultaneously hit by coordinated bomb and arson attacks in the early hours of Sunday, injuring four people. — Bernama