KUALA LUMPUR, Jan 12 — DAP secretary-general Anthony Loke has cautioned against remarks that could strain ties with Umno after fellow party leader Yeo Bee Yin’s post celebrating Datuk Seri Najib Razak’s failed house arrest bid drew backlash.

According to Malaysiakini, Loke said Yeo did not need to give Najib “an extra stab”, adding that the controversy was “unnecessary and could have been handled better”.

Speaking on the Chinese-language podcast The Keywords, Loke explained that DAP’s position on Najib’s legal cases was already clear, noting that the former premier’s conviction had been a catalyst for reform and contributed to Barisan Nasional’s defeat in 2018.

“When the court ruled that the (royal) addendum was illegal or could not be implemented, he had to remain in prison. This is a judgment for him; he continues to receive the punishment he deserves.

“Therefore, I feel that the objective we wanted to achieve has already been achieved. There is no need to give an extra stab,” he was quoted as saying.

Loke stressed that while DAP’s stance on Najib’s cases was clear, cooperation with Umno under the Madani government required careful communication, Malaysiakini reported.

He said he had conveyed his views directly to Yeo, clarifying that he was not reprimanding her but urging restraint.

“I said that I am not blaming her or scolding her; I am just saying that these (actions) are unnecessary and these (words) need not be said. If you want to be joyful, just be joyful by yourself. Be joyful in your heart; there is no need to express everything,” he said.