KUALA LUMPUR, Jan 12 — Malaysians are significantly more optimistic than the global average that artificial intelligence (AI) will create jobs in 2026, a new Ipsos survey shows.

The survey found that 67 per cent of Malaysians believe AI will lead to more job opportunities next year, a stark contrast to the global view, which is almost evenly split between optimism and doubt.

Ipsos attributed this confidence to Malaysia’s faster pace of AI adoption, which it estimates is growing by around 35 per cent annually.

Ipsos Malaysia managing director Arun Menon linked this positive outlook to recent economic and policy developments.

“Malaysians are entering 2026 with renewed confidence,” he said.

“Targeted support measures such as SARA and BUDI MADANI, a firmer ringgit, and the successful ASEAN Summit held in 2025 have helped end the year on a stronger footing, reinforcing confidence in Malaysia’s medium-term growth outlook.”

He added that AI is expected to accelerate Malaysia’s technological transition, supporting national ambitions under the New Industrial Master Plan 2030 by driving productivity gains.

The survey also revealed strong overall optimism among Malaysians about the year ahead, with 82 per cent believing 2026 will be a better year than 2025.

Long-term confidence stands at 77 per cent, well above the global average.

Ipsos said the findings highlight a strong belief among Malaysians that technology and supportive government policies will drive inclusive growth, even as global trade tensions and geopolitical uncertainties persist.