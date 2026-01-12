GEORGE TOWN, Jan 12 — The Transport Ministry is inviting private companies to submit proposals for water taxi services in Penang.

Transport Minister Anthony Loke Siew Fook said an earlier proposal to introduce water taxis in several areas around the state was rejected as it failed to meet necessary requirements.

“The proposal could not be realised as the company has to go through the application process with the Transport Ministry and the Maritime Department,” he told a press conference here today after attending a programme marking the arrival of new diesel buses for Rapid Penang.

Loke said operators must fulfil strict criteria, given that the service involves maritime transport.

“We must take into account safety aspects, especially approvals from relevant departments and agencies, including the Penang Port Commission,” he said.

He added that clarity on landing points and the proposed jetties for the water taxi service is also required.

“These are technical issues that must be addressed before the service can be introduced,” he said, adding that the proposal submitted was incomplete.

“I reviewed the proposal and found that many aspects did not meet the requirements,” he said.

Despite this, Loke said the ministry remains open to considering proposals from other private companies interested in introducing water taxi services in Penang.

“We welcome any private companies that wish to invest in starting this service in Penang, but they must first comply with all safety and licensing requirements,” he said.

Last year, Penang Infrastructure, Transport and Digital committee chairman Zairil Khir Johari said the state government was considering the introduction of water taxi services connecting both the island and the mainland.

He said a pilot water taxi project awarded to a private company several years ago was cancelled after the company failed to obtain the necessary permits.

The Transport Ministry had issued a conditional approval for the water taxi service in 2022, with the company required to secure full operating licences from the ministry before commencing operations.