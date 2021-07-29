MRT3: MRT Corp receives over 40 submissions from major construction players

Chief Executive Officer of Mass Rapid Transit Corp Sdn Bhd (MRT Corp) Datuk Mohd Zarif Hashim presenting Insights: MRT 3 Circle Line at Menara Ken TTDI, April 13, 2021. — Bernama pic

KUALA LUMPUR, July 29 — The Mass Rapid Transit Corporation Sdn Bhd (MRT Corp) received over 40 submissions from major players of the construction industry in Malaysia under the request for information (RFI) exercise for the MRT3 Circle Line project.

MRT Corp chief executive officer Datuk Mohd Zarif Hashim said the exercise, which began on April 9, was to enable the company to gauge the interest, capacity and capability of local players of construction industry in relation to the project.

“The information will also help MRT Corp in establishing the best structure for the project. We have engaged the players who participated in the RFI and we have provided them with feedback on the information given,” he said in a statement today.

Meanwhile, Mohd Zarif said MRT Corp had received several private funding initiative (PFI) propositions for the project, following a briefing session in April.

“MRT Corp is still evaluating the merits of the PFI scheme. In view of this, MRT Corp needs to adjust the timeline for the tender process for the first package of the project and will announce the new date for the calling of the tender in the future,” he said. — Bernama