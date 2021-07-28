Shahril Mokhtar appointed as Petra Transit Systems chief executive

Prior to the appointment, Datuk Seri Shahril Mokhtar was Mass Rapid Transit (MRT) Corporation chief executive officer and had also served as group managing director at Prasarana Malaysia Berhad. ― Picture by Yusof Mat Isa

KUALA LUMPUR, July 28 — Diverse global conglomerate, Petra Group has appointed Datuk Seri Shahril Mokhtar as Petra Transit Systems (PTS) chief executive (CE), effective August 1.

Prior to the appointment, Shahril was Mass Rapid Transit (MRT) Corporation chief executive officer and had also served as group managing director at Prasarana Malaysia Berhad.

He kickstarted his career at PricewaterhouseCoopers in 1999 and plied his trade at several organisations, before being named as the Land Public Transport Commission (SPAD) chief operating officer in 2010, now known as Land Public Transport Agency (APAD).

Petra Group chairman and CE, Datuk Vinod Sekhar said he was certain that the company would be in the right hands, following the appointment.

“When you think about rail, Shahril is one of the first names that would always be mentioned, as he comes with an illustrious portfolio, having been the MRT Corp CEO and having a successful stint at Prasarana,” Vinod said in a statement today.

Meanwhile, to Shahril, PTS has the experience, technology and the know-how to become a global player in the rail business.

Therefore, based on a mutual understanding and the value that he is able to bring, along with Vinod’s vision, Shahril sees many synergies and opportunities for the group, not only in Malaysia but in the region as well.

An urban transit arm under the Petra Group, PTS provides urban mobility solutions by combining proven propriety technology with market insights to deliver customised products and services that ensure reliable, sustainable and secure transportation.

Its monorail systems offer economical and sustainable solutions, focusing on cities experiencing commuting challenges. — Bernama