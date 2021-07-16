Bursa Malaysia ends marginally higher on bargain hunting

At 5pm, the benchmark FTSE Bursa Malaysia KLCI (FBM KLCI) rose 0.10 per cent or 1.66 points to 1,522.48 from Thursday’s close of 1,520.82. — Bernama pic

Follow us on Instagram and subscribe to our Telegram channel for the latest updates.

KUALA LUMPUR, July 16 — Bursa Malaysia ended the week marginally higher as bargain hunting re-emerged in most sectors as sentiment improved slightly driven by the lifting of the enhanced movement control order (EMCO) in Selangor and Kuala Lumpur effective tonight.

An analyst said, however, investors remained cautious as Selangor is still under Phase One of the Movement Control under the National Recovery Plan (NRP).

At 5pm, the benchmark FTSE Bursa Malaysia KLCI (FBM KLCI) rose 0.10 per cent or 1.66 points to 1,522.48 from Thursday’s close of 1,520.82.

The index opened 3.08 points higher at 1,523.90 and moved between 1,511.78 and 1,525.37 throughout the trading session.

Gainers surpassed losers at 518 to 406, while 459 counters were unchanged, 856 untraded and 18 others suspended.

Turnover narrowed to 4.48 billion units valued at RM2.93 billion from Thursday’s 5.08 billion units worth RM3.49 billion.

Meanwhile Bank Islam Malaysia Bhd economist Adam Mohamed Rahim said Digi led gainers with 2.7 per cent or 11 sen to RM4.25, while the construction index advanced the most among other sectors on the index board after ending 1.0 per cent higher.

“In terms of economic data, Malaysia's Consumer Price Index would be released next Friday and it will determine if inflationary pressures remain high which is an important component considered by Bank Negara Malaysia in determining the monetary policy,” he told Bernama.

Among the heavyweights, Maybank was flat at RM8.05, Public Bank and Petronas Chemicals added one sen to RM4.06 and RM8.05 respectively, TNB dropped two sen to RM9.70, while IHH and CIMB lost one sen each to RM5.69 and RM4.53 respectively.

As for most active counters, DNEX rose 3.5 sen to 7.5 sen, Pasukhas gave up seven sen to 12.5 sen and Serba Dinamik reduced half-a-sen to 45 sen.

On the index board, the FBM Emas Index increased 23.29 points to 11,116.57, the FBMT 100 Index was 20.50 points higher at 10,824.33 and the FBM Emas Shariah Index rose 15.15 points to 12,184.91.

The FBM ACE leapt 37.72 points to 7,240.57 and the FBM 70 rose 61.30 points to 14,494.53.

Sector-wise, the Financial Services Index edged up 2.69 points to 14,895.87, the Industrial Products and Services Index added 0.57 of-a-point to 188.60 and the Plantation Index was 40.44 points firmer at 6,192.76.

Main Market volume narrowed to 2.77 billion shares valued at RM2.29 billion from 3.30 billion shares worth RM2.65 billion on Thursday.

Warrants turnover decreased to 217.91 million units worth RM27.69 million from 257.67 million units valued at RM30.86 million previously.

Volume on the ACE Market reduced to 1.49 billion shares valued at RM619.48 million against Thursday’s 1.51 billion shares worth RM813.29 million.

Consumer products and services accounted for 491.60 million shares traded on the Main Market, industrial products and services (973.65 million), construction (93.18 million), technology (399.30 million), SPAC (nil), financial services (46.82 million), property (166.03 million), plantation (24.93 million), REITs (3.11 million), closed/fund (nil), energy (243.97 million), healthcare (223.50 million), telecommunications and media (60.14 million), transportation and logistics (38.30 million), and utilities (10.04 million). — Bernama