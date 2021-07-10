Shopee’s Shah Alam warehouse to be temporarily closed to implement Covid-19 SOPs

File picture of the Shopee app displayed on a mobile phone. — SoyaCincau pic

KUALA LUMPUR, July 10 — Shopee’s Shah Alam warehouse will be temporarily closed to allow the e-commerce player to implement additional standard operating procedures (SOPs) outlined by the Health Ministry (MoH).

Shopee said the MoH has suggested additional SOPs guidance for the company to implement at the Shah Alam warehouse yesterday as Shah Alam has been placed under enhanced movement control order.

“It has nothing to do with the alleged Covid-19 cases, and the inspection is separate from the one conducted by the Royal Malaysia Police (PDRM) on July 3.

“The guidance is very helpful and our warehouse will be closed temporarily to implement these additional SOPs as quickly as possible,” it said in a statement today.

Shopee also confirmed that its platform is operating as usual and deliveries made by Shopee Express and all other delivery partners are not affected.

“Some delays may occur for deliveries via our warehouse, which are a small portion of overall orders.

“Buyers whose orders are affected will also receive an alert via push notifications in their Shopee account,” it noted. — Bernama