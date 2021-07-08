Lazada Malaysia launches cashless payment on delivery via DuitNow

The Lazada website is seen in this illustration photo June 20, 2017. — Reuters pic

Follow us on Instagram and subscribe to our Telegram channel for the latest updates.

KUALA LUMPUR, July 8 — Lazada Malaysia has launched a cashless payment on delivery option nationwide via DuitNow-enabled digital payment on the arrival of order to its customer.

The e-commerce platform said consumers can now choose this digital alternative by clicking DuitNow on the ‘cash on delivery’ checkout page and then scanning the QR code attached on their purchase to pay for their order at the time of delivery.

“The new payment option not only ensures more safety for consumers at a time when they are looking to minimise personal contact, but also provides them peace of mind and a greater sense of security about their payments,” it said in a statement today.

Lazada said the DuitNow QR payment on delivery option on the platform is currently only available for products fulfilled by Lazada Express (LEX).

“Customers can choose from any of the DuitNow-enabled digital payment providers, such as Maybank’s MAE app, to pay by scanning the QR code when receiving a delivery.

“Once a purchase is completed by scanning the QR code, it will automatically be reflected on the Lazada app for a secure, seamless, and integrated customer experience,” Lazada said.

To commemorate its launch, Lazada users can enjoy a one-time discount of RM5 off with a minimum spending of RM30 with promo code “LAZCOD5” when they make their first DuitNow QR payment using the Scan and Pay feature in Maybank’s MAE app.

“All Malaysians, both seasoned and new online shoppers, are encouraged to safely shop from home on Lazada for daily essentials and groceries during this crucial time and enjoy fast deliveries, great discounts, and free shipping vouchers offered on the Shop From Home page via https://lzd.co/MalaysiaShopFromHome.

“For a step-by-step guide regarding payment on delivery, please visit https://lzd.co/PaymentOnDelivery,” it added.

Meanwhile, Lazada Malaysia head of user growth Rick Ting said enabling the payment on delivery via DuitNow QR will further reinforce consumer trust in digital transactions, enhance consumer safety, and help increase the adoption of digital commerce.

“This new payment alternative is powered by Lazada’s ecosystem of DuitNow-enabled banks and eWallet partners.

“From today, all of our LEX delivery personnel across the country will be equipped with DuitNow QR codes that customers can easily scan upon delivery to complete the purchase,” he said. — Bernama