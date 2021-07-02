MDEC continues digital adoption push in line with national Fourth Industrial Revolution policy

KUALA LUMPUR, July 2 — The Malaysia Digital Economy Corporation (MDEC) will continue to push digital adoption by prioritising the Fourth Industrial Revolution (4IR) technologies in the areas of skills, interconnectivity, governance and innovation.

Its chairman, Datuk Rais Mohamed Ariff said MDEC welcomes the unveiling of the National 4IR Policy on Thursday, aimed at driving concerted efforts in transforming the country’s socio-economic development through the utilisation of advanced 4IR technology.

“At MDEC, we have begun implementing various initiatives on this front, with proof of concept and successful pilot projects in areas such as agricultural technology,” he said in a statement today.

Meanwhile, chief executive officer Surina Shukri said the agency fully supports the policy and will continue to emphasise the promotion, development and adoption of 4IR technologies across its initiatives.

The initiatives include the MyDigitalWorkForce Work In Tech (MYWiT) — a training and hiring incentive programme aimed at boosting the digital business services sector as well as developing quality tech talents in the country.

The programme includes the Digital Tech Apprenticeship, which enables upskilling of Malaysians for high demand tech jobs in areas such as data science, software development, cybersecurity and other emerging technologies such as Robotic Process Automation, artificial intelligence and blockchain. — Bernama