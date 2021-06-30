Bursa Malaysia remains lower at midmorning

On the broader market, losers surpassed gainers 447 to 268, while 415 counters were unchanged, 1,086 untraded and 61 others suspended. — Bernama pic

KUALA LUMPUR, June 30 — Bursa Malaysia has remained on a downtrend at midmorning due to the prevalent risk-off mode as investors were cautious over the Covid-19 development in the country.

The downtrend can be seen across sectors except for the technology, telecommunications and media sector, which recorded marginal gains.

At 11am, the benchmark FTSE Bursa Malaysia KLCI (FBM KLCI) was 5.52 points easier at 1,542.79 from Tuesday’s close of 1,548.31.

The market bellwether opened 1.01 points lower at 1,547.30.

On the broader market, losers surpassed gainers 447 to 268, while 415 counters were unchanged, 1,086 untraded and 61 others suspended.

Turnover stood at 1.64 billion units worth RM717.51 million.

Heavyweights Top Glove and Hartalega dropped nine sen and 13 sen to RM4.21 and RM7.36, respectively, while both Digi and IOI declined eight sen to RM4.20 and RM3.73, respectively.

Of the actives, Serba Dinamik was flat at 32 sen, while OCR and Saudee gained 1.5 sen each to 22 sen and 20 sen, respectively.

On the index board, the FBM Emas Index fell 31.12 points to 11,218.54, the FBMT 100 Index decreased 31.05 points to 10,938.19, and the FBM Emas Shariah Index reduced 47.15 points to 12,260.78.

The FBM ACE eased 3.89 points to 7,073.33 and the FBM 70 was 9.54 points lower at 14,527.92.

Sector-wise, the Financial Services Index dropped 10.65 points to 15,140.81, the Industrial Products and Services Index was 0.6 of-a-point lower at 186.73, and the Plantation Index shed 29.80 points to 6,440.05. — Bernama