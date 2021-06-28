Bursa Malaysia’s losses widen at mid-morning, 858 counters in the red

The broader market saw losers thumping gainers 858 to 115, while 298 counters were unchanged, 966 untraded and 42 others suspended. — Picture by Razak Ghazali

KUALA LUMPUR, June 28 — Bursa Malaysia’s losses widened at mid-morning with 858 counters in the red, as the extension of the movement control order under Phase 1 affected sentiment.

At 11.10am, the benchmark FTSE Bursa Malaysia KLCI (FBM KLCI) slid 16.98 points to 1,542.70 from Friday’s close of 1,559.68.

The market bellwether opened 2.22 of-a-point lower at 1,557.46.

The broader market saw losers thumping gainers 858 to 115, while 298 counters were unchanged, 966 untraded and 42 others suspended.

Turnover stood at 2.52 billion units valued at RM1.1 billion.

Among the heavyweights, only PetChem and Genting Malaysia were in positive territory, gaining six sen to RM8.06 and two sen to RM2.85 respectively.

Press Metal slipped 15 sen to RM4.73, Public Bank fell six sen to RM4.13, while Top Glove and Sime Darby Plantation dipped 12 sen each to RM4.23 and RM4.07 respectively.

Of the actives, Serba Dinamik shed 5.5 sen to 35.5 sen, Boustead eased 4.5 sen to 71.5 sen, and Dagang NeXchange added half-a-sen to 73.5.

On the index board, the FBM Emas Index was 119 points weaker at 11,215.40, the FBMT 100 Index decreased 113.89 points to 10,931.21, and the FBM Emas Shariah Index fell 138.40 points to 12,247.36.

The FBM ACE dipped 179.63 points to 7,042.17 and the FBM 70 eased 125.99 points to 14,493.54.

Sector-wise, the Financial Services Index gave up 140.98 points to 15,138.73, the Industrial Products and Services Index was 2.07 points easier at 185.91, and the Plantation Index dropped 101.63 points to 6,420.77. — Bernama