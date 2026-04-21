PUTRAJAYA, April 21 — The police have been directed to conduct a comprehensive investigation into a viral incident involving a policeman stepping on a man’s head during an arrest in Kulim, Kedah, recently.

Home Minister Datuk Seri Saifuddin Nasution Ismail said he had contacted Kedah Police chief Datuk Adzli Abu Shah to expedite the investigation, which will also look into whether the personnel adhered to standard operating procedures (SOP).

“I have contacted the police chief to expedite the investigation, including a check on whether enforcement procedures were complied with.

“If, at the conclusion of the investigation, there is a need to involve the Integrity and Standards Compliance Department to assess whether there was any breach of SOP, I will look into all aspects,” he told a press conference after witnessing the signing ceremony for the procurement contract of the second Multi-Purpose Mission Ship for the Malaysian Maritime Enforcement Agency here today.

Saifuddin Nasution stressed that the Home Ministry (KDN) and the police cannot take hasty action against the personnel involved.

“We cannot take hasty action. That would undermine the morale of police personnel in carrying out enforcement duties, as suspects can sometimes be aggressive.

“What we are seeing is only a very brief moment of the incident. But what happened before that? Was the suspect aggressive?

“Did he ride his motorcycle against traffic? Was there an incident in which he rammed a police vehicle? Let the police investigate first. We should not pass judgment based solely on a video lasting a few seconds. There may be several factors leading up to the incident before it was recorded and circulated,” he said.

Earlier, police confirmed the authenticity of a viral 29-second video showing the arrest of a man in front of a motorcycle accessories shop on Jalan Tunku Putra in Kulim, Kedah, in connection with a crime prevention patrol operation. — Bernama