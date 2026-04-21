KOTA TINGGI, April 21 — The Kota Tinggi Bypass Bridge project, built at a cost of more than RM104 million, is now 85 per cent complete and scheduled to be operational on July 28, said Deputy Works Minister Datuk Seri Ahmad Maslan.

He said the steel arch bridge will feature four lanes in two directions, spanning 464 metres in length and 22.6 metres in width.

“In addition, a 1,359-metre road leading to the bridge will be built in both directions.

“The old bridge will be demolished to make way after this project is completed,” he told reporters at the Kota Tinggi Public Works Department (JKR) office here today.

Ahmad said the new bridge is higher than the existing one, which currently sits lower and interferes with the waterway.

The Kota Tinggi Bypass Bridge project began in September 2020 and was temporarily halted during the Covid-19 pandemic.

The steel arch bridge is part of the wider Kota Tinggi Bypass project aimed at improving traffic flow in the area.

Meanwhile, Ahmad said the Kota Tinggi JKR is also carrying out maintenance works on 772.91 kilometres (km) of federal roads and 135.59km of state roads.

He said the works include routine and periodic maintenance, pavement and non-pavement works, as well as drainage, sewer and slope repairs.

“Until April last year, RM42.863 million had been allocated for the maintenance of federal roads, including road repairs, drainage systems, and improvements to road furniture and signage,” he said.