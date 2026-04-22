KUALA LUMPUR, April 22 — Umno president Datuk Seri Dr Ahmad Zahid Hamidi has described the party as an enduring platform of struggle, ahead of its 80th anniversary on May 11.

The Deputy Prime Minister said that since its inception, Umno has embarked on a long journey that has shaped the country’s direction, from independence to development, through sacrifice, leadership and relentless effort.

“The 80-year milestone is not merely a number, but a collection of history, achievements and challenges that have shaped the identity of this struggle,” he said in a Facebook post.

Ahmad Zahid said Umno, founded in 1946 as a movement to oppose the Malayan Union and defend the country’s sovereignty, was born out of the spirit of unity and courage of the people.

“This is a story of resilience, of falling and rising again, and of a legacy that continues to live on in the nation’s future journey,” he said. — Bernama