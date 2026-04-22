SIPITANG, April 22 — A crocodile was sighted swimming in Sungai Kampung Mesapol near a water treatment plant on Monday, prompting warnings to residents and anglers to remain cautious.

A fisherman, who declined to be named, said he spotted the reptile while fishing by the riverbank on Sunday afternoon.

He said the crocodile was seen swimming in the middle of the river.

The sighting raised concerns among residents, particularly those who frequent the river for daily activities.

He warned that the presence of the crocodile poses a risk, especially to children who swim in the river.

He also advised boat users to exercise caution when carrying out activities along the river.

Residents claimed that crocodile sightings have become more frequent in recent times, including in rivers and coastal areas.

Sightings were also reported in Tanjung Nipis during recent flooding, as well as in Pantai Marintaman and Kampung Pintas Kubu.

A resident said the crocodile was often seen basking along riverbanks and urged the Wildlife Department to take appropriate action.

Recent reports also highlighted crocodile sightings in coastal waters in Labuan, raising broader safety concerns among communities. — The Daily Express