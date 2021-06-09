Bursa Malaysia turns lower at mid-morning

At 11.07am, the benchmark FTSE Bursa Malaysia KLCI (FBM KLCI) went down 4.15 points to 1,583.81 from yesterday's close of 1,587.96. ― Picture by Hari Anggara

KUALA LUMPUR, June 9 ― Bursa Malaysia retreated at mid-morning today due to profit-taking in index-linked counters such as Maybank, Public Bank and Press Metal.

Altogether, the three counters contributed 3.315 points to the composite index.

Maybank lost one sen to RM8.19, Public Bank fell four sen to RM4.23 and Press Metal shed 11 sen to RM5.10.

The index opened 1.55 points better at 1,589.51.

Market breadth was negative with losers leading gainers 490 to 291, while 466 counters were unchanged, 901 untraded and 21 others suspended.

Turnover stood at 2.44 billion shares worth RM1.17 billion.

Of the heavyweights, PetChem gained three sen to RM8.09 and TNB bagged one sen to RM9.96.

Among healthcare counters, IHH Heathcare increased nine sen to RM5.46, Top Glove improved three sen to RM4.81 and Supermax gained six sen to RM3.88, while Hartalega retreated two sen to RM8.44.

Of the actives, Focus Dynamics fell half-a-sen to four sen, Serba Dinamik added two sen to 64 sen and Dagang Nexchange was flat at 85 sen.

Top losers included Greatech which erased 52 sen to RM5.28, Nestle which dropped 50 sen to RM135.50 and Panasonic which lost 30 sen to RM32.60.

On the index board, the FBM Emas Index decreased 33.54 points to 11,548.73, the FBMT 100 Index eased 33.75 points to 11,237.80, and the FBM ACE trimmed 88.46 points to 7,623.94.

The FBM Emas Shariah Index fell 43.27 points to 12,686.44 and the FBM 70 weakened 61.42 points to 14,960.30.

Sector-wise, the Financial Services Index lost 46.54 point to 15,315.88, the Industrial Products and Services Index went down 1.12 points to 192.55, and the Plantation Index declined 24.10 points to 6,792.93. ― Bernama