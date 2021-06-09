Bursa Malaysia remains in the red at mid-afternoon

Bursa Malaysia remained in the red zone at mid-afternoon with the key index lower by 0.25 per cent, led by losses in banking stocks. — Picture by Hari Anggara

KUALA LUMPUR, June 9 — Bursa Malaysia remained in the red zone at mid-afternoon with the key index lower by 0.25 per cent, led by losses in banking stocks.

All banking counters in the heavyweights were down except for CIMB.

Maybank eased one sen to RM8.19, Public Bank deducted six sen to RM4.21, RHB fell three sen to RM5.36, HLB depreciated 10 sen to RM18.80 and HLFG shed 14 sen to RM18.08.

At 3.05pm, the benchmark FTSE Bursa Malaysia KLCI (FBM KLCI) fell 3.96 points to 1,584.00 from Tuesday’s close of 1,587.96.

The index opened 1.55 points higher at 1,589.51 today.

Market breadth was negative with losers leading gainers 622 to 327, while 446 counters were unchanged, 753 untraded and 21 others suspended.

Turnover stood at 4.05 billion shares worth RM1.99 billion.

Of the heavyweights, PetChem was flat at RM8.06, TNB gained one sen to RM9.96 and IHH rose 12 sen to RM5.49.

Of the actives, Focus Dynamics fell half-a-sen to four sen, Serba Dinamik added 1.5 sen to 63.5 sen and Dagang Nexchange inched down half-a-sen to 84.5 sen.

Nestle remained the top losers sliding RM1.00 to RM135.00, Greatech which erased 45 sen to RM5.35 and Panasonic which lost 30 sen to RM32.60.

On the index board, the FBM Emas Index decreased 34.02 points to 11,548.25, the FBMT 100 Index eased 34.77 points to 11,236.78, and the FBM ACE trimmed 86.94 points to 7,625.46.

The FBM Emas Shariah Index fell 23.61 points to 12,706.10 and the FBM 70 weakened 72.02 points to 14,949.70.

Sector-wise, the Financial Services Index lost 84.43 points to 15,277.99, the Industrial Products and Services Index went down 1.24 points to 192.43, and the Plantation Index declined 40.82 points to 6,776.21. — Bernama