Bursa Malaysia lower at mid-morning on selling in index-linked counters

Market breadth was negative with losers overwhelming gainers 840 to 183, while 275 counters were unchanged, 884 untraded and 58 others suspended. — Bernama pic

Subscribe to our Telegram channel for the latest updates on news you need to know.

KUALA LUMPUR, May 31 — Bursa Malaysia remained lower at mid-morning weighed by selling in index-linked counters.

Out of the 30 heavyweight counters, only Top Glove traded higher, putting on four sen to RM5.13 while PPB Group was flat at RM18.62.

The rest were in the red.

At 11am, the benchmark FTSE Bursa Malaysia KLCI (FBM KLCI) shrank 14.01 points, or 0.88 per cent, to 1,580.43 from 1,594.44 at Friday’s close.

The index opened 23.40 points lower at 1,571.04 and declined further to a low of 1,568.47 in the morning trade.

Market breadth was negative with losers overwhelming gainers 840 to 183, while 275 counters were unchanged, 884 untraded and 58 others suspended.

Total volume stood at 3.27 billion units worth RM1.56 billion.

Among other heavyweights, Maybank fell three sen to RM8.17, Public Bank slipped five sen to RM4.22, PChem erased 15 sen to RM7.99, and Tenaga was seven sen weaker at RM9.92.

Of the actives, HB Global rose seven sen to 36 sen, Managepay Systems was up one sen to 24 sen, and Kumpulan Jetson was 19 sen higher at 77.5 sen.

The top losers list was led by Nestle, dipping 70 sen to RM135.80, followed by Serba Dinamik which declined 48 sen to RM1.13, and Hengyuan Refining was 42 sen lower at RM5.26.

On the index board, the FBM Emas Index slid 109.17 points to 11,469.33 and the FBMT 100 Index slipped 101.75 points to 11,174.85.

The FBM Emas Shariah Index decreased 113.05 points to 12,733.99, the FBM 70 weakened 144.73 points to 14,724.92, and the FBM ACE gave up 107.13 points to 7,736.75.

Sector-wise, the Financial Services Index lost 149.67 points to 15,017.46, the Plantation Index declined 49.37 points to 6,859.09, and the Industrial Products and Services Index edged down 2.72 points to 190.37. — Bernama