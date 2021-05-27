Gucci owner Kering continues to wind down Puma stake

Kering originally acquired the German brand in 2007, and held some 86.3 per cent when it announced in 2018 that it would gradually wind down its investment. — AFP pic

PARIS, May 27 — French group Kering, which owns Gucci, said Wednesday it will sell a further US$1.0 billion (RM4.1 billion) worth of shares in Germany’s Puma as it continues to unwind its investment in the sneaker and sportswear maker to focus on higher-end luxury brands.

Kering said in a statement that it had launched “the sell-down of approximately 8.9 million shares, representing approximately 5.9 per cent of the share capital of Puma, through a placement to qualified investors only by way of an accelerated bookbuilding process”.

Following the sale, the French group which is controlled by the Pinault family, would continue to hold 4.0 per cent of Puma’s outstanding shares, it said.

Kering originally acquired the German brand in 2007, and held some 86.3 per cent when it announced in 2018 that it would gradually wind down its investment.

Based on the closing price of Puma shares on the Frankfurt stock exchange on Wednesday, the transaction would be worth more than €830 million or US$1.0 billion.

“The proceeds of this transaction will be used for the general corporate purposes of Kering and will further strengthen its financial structure,” the statement said. — AFP