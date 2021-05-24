HSBC Malaysia appoints new HSBC Amanah CEO

Raja Amir Shah Raja Azwa has 11 years of working experience in HSBC Malaysia, his most recent role being the bank’s Debt Capital Markets director and country head. — Reuters pic

Subscribe to our Telegram channel for the latest updates on news you need to know.

KUALA LUMPUR, May 24 — HSBC Amanah Malaysia Bhd has appointed Raja Amir Shah Raja Azwa as its new chief executive officer (CEO), effective immediately.

In a statement, it said Raja Amir would be responsible for executing strategies for Islamic banking in Malaysia.

“We have an exciting opportunity ahead of us in this area, including achieving our ambition to transform HSBC Amanah into HSBC Group’s first sustainable bank by the end of 2022.

“In addition to leading the Islamic bank, Raja Amir will play a key role in driving sustainable leadership and Value-based Intermediation efforts while spearheading talent development, particularly in relation to Islamic Finance and sustainability within the bank,” said HSBC Malaysia CEO Stuart Milne.

Raja Amir has 11 years of working experience in HSBC Malaysia, his most recent role being the bank’s Debt Capital Markets director and country head. — Bernama