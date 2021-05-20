AirAsia X posts record quarterly loss of RM5.67b, eighth in a row

An AirAsia X Airbus A340 passenger jet arrives on its inaugural flight from Kuala Lumpur to Paris Orly Airport in this February 14, 2011 file photo. — Reuters pic

KUALA LUMPUR, May 20 — Malaysian long-haul budget airline AirAsia X Bhd reported a record loss for the first three months of the year and its eighth quarterly loss in a row as the coronavirus pandemic devastated demand for air travel.

The airline, an affiliate of AirAsia Group Bhd, today reported a net loss of RM5.67 billion in January-March, more than 10 times the loss of RM549.7 million seen in the same period last year.

The loss was primarily attributable to the impairment of assets, it said in a statement.

Revenue for the quarter fell 95.8 per cent to RM38.5 million.

AirAsia said it has assessed the recoverability of its assets in light of the Covid-19 pandemic and its restructuring process, and impaired those assets by RM5.28 billion.

The airline has been looking to reconstitute RM64.15 billion in debt, and said the asset impairment does not impact the restructuring.

“Appropriate accounting entries will be made on a successful restructuring that will reflect more appropriately the assets and liabilities based on the final agreed restructuring terms,” it said.

It also said it remains committed to resuming commercial operations as soon as possible on the successful completion of the restructuring plan and the opening of international borders.

The airline has changed its financial year end from December 31 to June 30, expecting the outcome of the restructuring to be known then. It said the basis of preparation for its audited financial statements will clear and be of more value to shareholders at that point. — Reuters