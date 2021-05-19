Maybank approves repayment assistance applications worth RM32b

A man walks past a Maybank branch at the Dayabumi Complex in Kuala Lumpur, March 30, 2015. — Picture by Yusof Mat Isa

KUALA LUMPUR, May 19 — Malayan Banking Bhd (Maybank) has processed more than 200,000 repayment assistance applications and approved all eligible applications processed amounting to RM32 billion as at early May 2021.

Of the approved applications, about 37 per cent had been granted a further deferment in the repayment of their loans and financing, the country’s largest lender by assets said.

“The remaining customers have been granted lower instalment payments for an agreed duration,” it said in a statement today.

The bank, which is still making available various financing solutions to businesses and individuals, reiterated its commitment to continue to make available repayment assistance to support individual and small and medium enterprise (SME) customers whose livelihoods had been impacted by the Covid-19 pandemic.

It said customers who required financial assistance could still contact the bank to discuss and work out the most suitable package to address their financial difficulties while applications could be easily submitted through various channels, including online for enhanced convenience.

“Maybank’s priority is to ensure that its customers continue to have access to the financial assistance they require as the pandemic prolongs and to be able to have some cash flow relief as they seek to manage their various other obligations during this challenging period,” it said.

Maybank said for the convenience of customers, applications for assistance were made easily available via four channels, including online via Maybank2u (for individuals and sole proprietors) or Maybank2uBiz (for microenterprises and SMEs) and via email to [email protected] (for individual customers) or [email protected] (for SME customers).

Customers can also visit or call any of its branches, SME centres or auto finance centres nationwide. Further, they can call the Maybank Group customer care hotline at 1-300-88-6688 and press *1 for repayment assistance.

The bank urged customers planning to apply for any assistance to do so by email, telephone or online for their safety and convenience, while those wishing to apply physically at branches were encouraged to make an appointment online using Maybank EzyQ via Maybank2u. — Bernama