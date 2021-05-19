CIMB continues financial relief aid programmes under MCO 3.0

As of mid-May, CIMB has provided financial payment relief assistance amounting to more than RM21 billion to about 160,000 individuals and SME borrowers, with an approval rate of virtually 100 per cent. — Reuters file pic

KUALA LUMPUR, May 19 — CIMB Bank Bhd and CIMB Islamic Bank Bhd (CIMB) have continued their financial relief assistance programmes for affected customers, given the ongoing movement control order (MCO) 3.0.

The bank said the assistance includes the Expanded Targeted Payment Assistance Programme for B40 individuals and micro-enterprises, and the ongoing restructuring and rescheduling of loans and financing for M40 individuals and other affected customers.

“CIMB recognises that our customers continue to face financial difficulties in this challenging environment and stands ready to assist.

“Customers can be assured that any financial assistance taken will not impact their Central Credit Reference Information System status,” it said.

Meanwhile, as of mid-May, CIMB has provided financial payment relief assistance amounting to more than RM21 billion to about 160,000 individuals and SME borrowers, with an approval rate of virtually 100 per cent. — Bernama