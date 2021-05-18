Bursa Malaysia turns mixed at mid-morning

At 11.05am, the benchmark FTSE Bursa Malaysia KLCI (FBM KLCI) eased 1.02 points to 1,582.44 from yesterday’s close of 1,583.46. — Picture by Azneal Ishak

Subscribe to our Telegram channel for the latest updates on news you need to know.

KUALA LUMPUR, May 18 ― Bursa Malaysia turned mixed at mid-morning today, as the key index gave up earlier gains.

At 11.05am, the benchmark FTSE Bursa Malaysia KLCI (FBM KLCI) eased 1.02 points to 1,582.44 from yesterday’s close of 1,583.46.

The index opened 0.21 of-a-point weaker at 1,583.25.

Market breadth was positive as gainers outpaced losers 569 to 267, while 399 counters were unchanged, 968 untraded and five others suspended.

Total volume stood at 2.62 billion shares worth RM1.12 billion.

For heavyweights, Maybank added one sen to RM8.31, Petronas Chemicals rose five sen to RM8, TNB increased six sen to RM9.97, IHH Healthcare gained three sen to RM5.35, Top Glove was flat at RM5.29, and Public Bank gave up six sen to RM4.20.

Of the actives, Focus Dynamics and Velesto Energy edged up half-a-sen each to 5.5 sen and 14.5 sen, respectively, Dagang Nexchange improved five sen to 71 sen, while KTG and UCrest inched down half-a-sen each to 20 sen and 37 sen, respectively, and Sanichi declined 11 sen to 24 sen.

On the index board, the FBM Emas Index was 13.73 points firmer at 11,524.95, the FBMT 100 Index added 3.91 points to 11,209.19, and the FBM ACE advanced 80.31 points to 7,722.49.

However, the FBM Emas Shariah Index appreciated 45.13 points to 12,843.11 and the FBM 70 jumped 48.56 points to 14,848.71.

Sector-wise, the Plantation Index eased 5.30 points to 6,941.45, the Industrial Products and Services Index rose 1.85 points to 194.5, while the Financial Services Index shed 42.02 points to 14,937.78. ― Bernama