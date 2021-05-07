BMW Malaysia delivers over 2,500 vehicles in Q1

BMW Group Malaysia delivered over 2,500 vehicles from across the BMW, MINI and BMW Motorrad brands in the first quarter of 2021. — Reuters pic

KUALA LUMPUR, May 7 — BMW Group Malaysia delivered over 2,500 vehicles from across the BMW, MINI and BMW Motorrad brands in the first quarter of 2021, resulting in over 25 per cent growth compared to the same period last year.

Managing director Hans de Visser said the car maker also delivered over 500 units of electrified BMW and MINI vehicles during the quarter, thus recording a triple-digit growth of over 140 per cent.

“With over 20,000 units of our electrified vehicles on the road since we pioneered Malaysia’s shift to electromobility in 2015, we look forward to deliver on our promise to shape the mobility of the future in Malaysia once again.

“(This will be) in the form of the new, locally assembled BMW 740Le xDrive M Sport — BMW Malaysia’s latest interpretation of Progressive Luxury,” de Visser said in a statement today.

The new BMW 740Le xDrive M Sport, which was introduced today, added to BMW’s portfolio of luxury sedans that perfectly exemplify electrifying opulence.

Priced at RM591,503.05 without the sales and services tax, the new model will be available at all authorised BMW dealerships nationwide starting May 8.

Due to a scheduled website maintenance, customers may only book the New BMW 740Le xDrive M Sport for RM 5,000 via the BMW Shop Online platform at https://shop.bmw.com.my/ from May 11, 2021 onwards. — Bernama