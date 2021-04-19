Dutch Lady contracts Royal HaskoningDHV to develop dairy hub in Negri Sembilan

Representative picture shows cows after milking at a dairy farm in Pixley, California, US, October 2, 2019. — Reuters pic

KUALA LUMPUR, April 19 — Dutch Lady Milk Industries Bhd (DLMI) has contracted engineering and project management consultancy Royal HaskoningDHV to develop its new environmentally friendly production facility in Bandar Enstek, Negri Sembilan.

In a statement today, the dairy company said the work scope will include design, procurement, construction management, commissioning and start-up of the facility, as well as assistance in the transfer from the existing factory in Petaling Jaya to the new dairy hub.

DLMI managing director Tarang Gupta said the new production facility is expected to revolutionise its supply chain processes.

“The experience and expertise of Royal HaskoningDHV will ensure DLMI’s new dairy hub is world-class and infused with the latest environmental-friendly technology.

“This is expected to improve productivity to produce more products to nourish more Malaysians and increase milk consumption in the future,” he said.

With the new production facility, DLMI will be empowered to grow further and contribute to the development of the Malaysian economy and the local dairy sector, the company said.

In addition, the new state-of-the-art factory will help increase Negri Sembilan’s competitiveness to attract investments and create spin-off economic benefits to the local economy as well as to vendors, it added. — Bernama