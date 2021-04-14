Shopee connects users to offline merchants with ‘Deals Near Me’ feature

Shopee’s new feature, ‘Deals Near Me’ enables users to connect to offline merchants. — Reuters file pic

KUALA LUMPUR, April 14 — Online shopping platform Shopee has developed a new feature, ‘Deals Near Me’, on its mobile wallet ShopeePay to connect users to offline merchants.

Head of ShopeePay Malaysia Alain Yee said the feature offers an online-to-offline feature that uses location-based services to help users discover ShopeePay vouchers by nearby merchants, including cafes, restaurants and services.

“The vouchers will help offline merchants connect with users who are going online first to look for daily essentials and food,” he said during the launch of its latest shopping sale, Raya Bersama Shopee, today.

ShopeePay is also planning to attract more users to use its e-wallet facility by offering cashback campaigns.

“Users may not find all of the ShopeePay features in some of the merchants, hence, we are continuing to expand the base and work with our offline partners to drive the engagement,” Yee said.

‘Deals Near Me’ enables users to purchase vouchers on the Shopee application and redeem them at participating outlets to receive cash back when they pay with ShopeePay.

Meanwhile, Shopee Malaysia senior manager (marketing) Tan Ming Kit said the e-commerce platform will be introducing a 5.5 Pesta Jualan Raya campaign for the Ramadan month.

“We have been running a strong double-digit campaign this year starting with our Shopee 2.2 Double Double Sale (from Jan 21 to Feb 2), and we see a 4.5 times increase in terms of orders during the shopping festival compared with the week leading up to the campaign.

“This is some of the stuff that we want to do throughout the year to ensure that we have all of these special dates to benefit our buyers and consumers,” he said. — Bernama