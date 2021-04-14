Bursa Malaysia remains in positive territory at mid-morning

On the broader market, advancers led decliners 430 versus 420, while 920 counters were unchanged, 409 untraded and 10 others suspended. — Picture by Azneal Ishak

KUALA LUMPUR, April 14 — The benchmark index on Bursa Malaysia stayed in positive territory at mid-morning today, after recording some volatile trading pattern, amid mixed market sentiment.

At 11.06am, the benchmark FTSE Bursa Malaysia KLCI (FBM KLCI) added 0.26 of-a-point to 1,597.97 from Tuesday’s close of 1,597.71.

On the broader market, advancers led decliners 430 versus 420, while 920 counters were unchanged, 409 untraded and 10 others suspended.

Total volume stood at 2.7 billion shares worth RM1.13 billion.

Rakuten Trade Sdn Bhd, in a note, said the US equities scaled new heights as the inflation data came in within expectation.

Nonetheless, overall optimism was cautious with the temporary pause of Johnson & Johnson vaccine rollout, resulting in the DJI Average losing 68 points to 33,677, while the S&P 500 adding 14 points to close at a new high of 4,141, it said.

“In view of this, we reckon regional markets to be mixed as sentiments are expected to be cautious today.

“On the local front, we believe there will be some bargain-hunting after the FBM KLCI closed below the 1,600 yesterday,” the research firm said, citing the key index is expected to trend within the 1,595 and 1,605 range today although market participation might continue to be muted.

Of the heavyweights, Maybank gained two sen to RM8.34, both CIMB and Top Glove bagged four sen each to RM4.27 and RM5.12, respectively, while Petronas Chemicals was flat at RM7.88.

Public Bank and Tenaga trimmed two sen each to RM4.21 and RM10.18, respectively, and IHH Healthcare slipped one sen to RM5.38.

Among the actives, Minda shed one sen to 16.5 sen, Lambo inched up half-a-sen to 2.5 sen, Dataprep rose 27.5 sen to RM1.03, and Dagang Nexchange and Matang perked 1.5 sen each to 83.5 sen and 13.5 sen, respectively.

On the index board, the FBM Emas Index was 8.51 points higher at 11,824.28, the FBMT 100 increased 5.14 points to 11,473.02, the FBM Emas Shariah earned 13.61 points to 13,181.63, the FBM 70 picked up 19.85 points to 15,797.02, and the FBM ACE climbed 134.81 points to 9,583.68.

Sector-wise, the Industrial Products and Services Index added 0.7 of-a-point to 194.46, the Plantation Index bagged 15.27 points to 6,959.29, but the Financial Services Index lost 14.88 points to 15,142.7. — Bernama