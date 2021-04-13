Bursa Malaysia remains lower at mid-morning

On the broader market, losers led gainers 579 versus 264, while 848 counters were unchanged, 467 untraded and 11 others suspended. — Bernama pic

KUALA LUMPUR, April 13 — Bursa Malaysia remained low at mid-morning today amid weak market catalyst to lift risk appetite in the market.

At 11.03am, the benchmark FTSE Bursa Malaysia KLCI (FBM KLCI) fell 5.87 points to 1,602.55 from Monday’s close of 1,608.42.

Total volume stood at 2.36 billion shares worth RM1.07 billion.

Rakuten Trade Sdn Bhd expects the FBM KLCI to remain stuck within a narrow range today as the country enters the fasting month.

“With the lack of buying catalysts and that trading activities expected to be quiet, we anticipate the index to hover within the 1,600 and 1,610 range today,” the research firm said in a note.

Of the heavyweights, Maybank rose three sen to RM8.35, and CIMB added two sen to RM4.27.

Public Bank slipped one sen to RM4.20, Petronas Chemicals fell 17 sen to RM7.81, Tenaga eased two sen to RM10.22, and IHH Healthcare decreased six sen to RM5.32.

Among the actives, Luster Industries lost 23 sen to 1.5 sen, Permaju contracted 18 sen to one sen, while CNI bagged 21 sen to 1.5 sen and Bintai earned 47.5 sen to 1.5 sen.

On the index board, the FBM Emas Index was 42.3 points lower at 11,846.04, the FBMT 100 decreased 39.93 points to 11,497.16, the FBM Emas Shariah declined 59.42 points to 13,201.85, the FBM 70 gave up 46.51 points for 15,796.52, and the FBM ACE erased 172.45 points to 9,581.54.

Sector-wise, the Industrial Products and Services Index slipped 1.55 points to 194.03, the Plantation Index eased 1.61 points to 6,958.41, while the Financial Services Index shed 4.01 points to 15,198.63. — Bernama