Bursa Malaysia extends losses at mid-afternoon

KUALA LUMPUR, April 13 — Bursa Malaysia extended earlier losses at mid-afternoon today, due to weak investors risk appetite across the board.

At 3.06pm, the benchmark FBM KLCI fell 9.71 points to 1,598.71 from Monday’s close of 1,608.42.

The composite index was dragged down by selling in heavyweights, led by Top Glove, Petronas Chemicals, IHH Healthcare and Axiata with a combined 5.624 points.

The overall market breadth was negative with losers overwhelming gainers 722 versus 282 while 714 counters were unchanged, 440 untraded and 11 others suspended.

Total volume stood at 4.09 billion shares worth RM1.83 billion.

A dealer said sentiment was largely influenced by the extension of the Conditional Movement Control Order and Recovery Movement Control Order in several states.

Of the heavyweights, Public Bank slipped one sen to RM4.20, Petronas Chemicals fell eight sen to RM7.90, Tenaga reduced six sen to RM10.18, and IHH Healthcare lost seven sen to RM5.31.

Maybank, however, added one sen to RM8.33.

Among the active counters, Minda gained 4.5 sen to 16.5 sen, CNI bagged 1.5 sen to 21 sen, Luster eased two sen to 22.5 sen, Permaju slid one sen to 18 sen, while KTG shed 1.5 sen to 24.5 sen.

On the index board, the FBM Emas Index was 68.99 points lower at 11,819.35, the FBMT 100 decreased 64.56 points to 11,472.53, the FBM Emas Shariah lost 85.64 points to 13,175.62, the FBM 70 gave up 68.95 points for 15,774.08 and the FBM ACE erased 235.64 points to 9,518.35.

Sector-wise, the Industrial Products and Services Index edged down 1.36 points to 194.22, the Plantation Index declined 9.94 points to 6,950.08, while the Financial Services Index reduced 46.37 points to 15,156.27. — Bernama