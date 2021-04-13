BIMB Holdings’ share suspended

Trading of BIMB Holdings Bhd’s shares on Bursa Malaysia has been suspended until 5pm today.— Bernama pic

Subscribe to our Telegram channel for the latest updates on news you need to know.

KUALA LUMPUR, April 13 — Trading of BIMB Holdings Bhd’s shares on Bursa Malaysia has been suspended until 5pm today, pending a material announcement in relation to its fundraising exercise.

BIMB is undertaking a restructuring exercise which expected to be completed by August, where its fully-owned subsidiary, Bank Islam Malaysia Bhd will assume BIMB’s main market listing status.

The stock exchange operator has approved the request yesterday.

The financial group’s share was last traded at RM3.94. — Bernama