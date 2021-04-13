Bank Negara adds two companies in KL and Ampang to money services business alert list

Two companies were issued with court order for carrying out a money service business without a licence under the Money Services Business Act 2011. — File pic by Saw Siow Feng

KUALA LUMPUR, April 13 — Bank Negara Malaysia (BNM) has updated and added two new companies to its financial consumer alert list of money services businesses.

The central bank said via Twitter @BNM_official that the companies are Oscar Saloon Photo Studio and SMJ Mulya Enterprise.

Oscar Saloon Photo Studio is located at Sri Rampai in Setapak, Kuala Lumpur, while SMJ Mulya Enterprise operates from Taman Melur and Kampung Tasek Permai in Ampang, Selangor.

They are among entities that were issued with court order for carrying out a money service business without a licence under the Money Services Business Act 2011. — Bernama