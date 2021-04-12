Bursa Malaysia extends loses at mid-afternoon

On the broader market, losers outnumbered gainers 615 versus 388, while 636 counters were unchanged, 518 untraded and nine others suspended. — Picture by Hari Anggara

Subscribe to our Telegram channel for the latest updates on news you need to know.

KUALA LUMPUR, April 12 — Bursa Malaysia extended its losses to mid-afternoon today, dampened by the cautious market sentiment amidst concerns over the slowdown in regional vaccine rollouts and high Covid-19 cases.

At 3.00pm, the benchmark FTSE Bursa Malaysia KLCI (FBM KLCI) fell 5.71 points to 1,606.54 from Friday’s close of 1,612.25.

The composite index was significantly impacted by the losses in telecommunication stocks, with Axiata losing 20 sen to RM3.91 and Digi declining 19 sen to RM4.27.

On the broader market, losers outnumbered gainers 615 versus 388, while 636 counters were unchanged, 518 untraded and nine others suspended.

Total volume stood at 4.01 billion shares worth RM2.19 billion.

Of the heavyweights, Maybank and Public Bank added one sen each to RM8.30 and RM4.21, respectively, Petronas Chemicals rose 16 sen to RM7.99, IHH Healthcare bagged three sen to RM5.33, and Top Glove gained two sen to RM5.25.

Meanwhile, Tenaga was flat at RM10.24.

Among the active counters, both Luster Industries and Hiap Teck inched down half-a-sen to 25 sen and 50.5 sen, respectively, LKL perked three sen to RM40.5 sen and Daya Materials added half-a-sen to two sen.

On the index board, the FBM Emas Index was 25.05 points lower at 11,873.87, the FBMT 100 decreased 26.3 points to 11,520.26, the FBM Emas Shariah lost 36.36 points to 13,244.8, and the FBM ACE gave up 238.57 points for 9,756.97.

However, the FBM 70 rose 20.21 points to 15,807.18.

Sector-wise, the Industrial Products and Services Index bagged 1.81 points to 195.37, the Plantation Index went down 17.92 points to 6,965.71, while the Financial Services Index reduced 8.8 points to 15,205.03. — Bernama