Matrade, Japan External Trade Organisation sign MoC to strengthen bilateral ties, boost trade

KUALA LUMPUR, April 6 — The Malaysia External Trade Development Corporation (Matrade) has signed a memorandum of cooperation (MoC) with the Japan External Trade Organisation (Jetro) in Tokyo to further enhance bilateral ties and trade promotion co-operation between Malaysia and Japan.

In a statement, Matrade said the MoC was signed during the second leg of Senior Minister cum International Trade and Industry Minister Datuk Seri Mohamed Azmin Ali’s trade and investment mission to South Korea and Japan yesterday.

The six-day mission, which started on April 1, was the first trade and investment mission led by the minister this year.

Witnessed by Mohamed Azmin and Japan’s Minister of Economy, Trade and Industry (METI) Hiroshi Kajiyama, the MoC signaled a strong partnership between the two nations with a particular interest to intensify co-operation in the areas of halal and digital transformation.

“With the upcoming Tokyo Olympics and Paralympics, as well as World Expo 2025 in Osaka, there are many opportunities for companies in both countries to realise, specifically in exporting halal products and services.

“We encourage more Malaysian companies to reach out to Matrade for assistance in expanding and accessing the Japanese market,” said Matrade chief executive officer Mohd Mustafa Abdul Aziz.

The MoC aims to intensify collaboration in the long-run by capitalising the opportunities in the current economic context and further explore the potential of digitalisation and e-commerce.

For more details on Matrade’s support for Malaysian companies, contact the corporation at [email protected]. — Bernama