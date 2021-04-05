Berjaya Corporation executive chairman Vincent Tan resigns today

The resignation is in line with Tan Sri Vincent Tan’s vision to transform the BCorp Group into an institutionalised corporation, managed by professionals, the group said in a statement today. — Reuters pic

Subscribe to our Telegram channel for the latest updates on news you need to know.

KUALA LUMPUR, April 5 — Berjaya Corporation Bhd (BCorp) executive chairman Tan Sri Vincent Tan Chee Yioun will be resigning from his post effective today, and will remain on the board of directors as non-executive chairman.

The resignation is in line with Tan’s vision to transform the BCorp Group into an institutionalised corporation, managed by professionals, the group said in a statement today.

It said group chief executive officer Abdul Jalil Abdul Rasheed has been mandated to transform the group into a high performing organisation through streamlining the various group businesses, enhancing shareholders’ value, optimising financial and human resources, improving synergies and efficiency as well as enhancing corporate governance and transparency.

In the statement, Tan expressed confidence that with Jalil and executive deputy chairman Datuk Seri Robin Tan helming BCorp Group, the group is in capable hands and will be able to move towards greater heights.

“It is also important to give Jalil space and freedom to run Berjaya in his own style.

“I can now take a step back from active day-to-day involvement in the group’s businesses and devote more of my time and energy to promoting charitable initiatives and other interests,” he said.

Meanwhile, Jalil, who will be taking the first three months to do a strategic review of the BCorp Group, said he is currently working with Robin Tan and the BCorp board to kickstart the transformative process and bring Vincent Tan’s future vision for the Berjaya Group to fruition.

“BCorp is a very diversified group and I am meeting my new colleagues in the various businesses to identify core and non-core assets and clustering the group into consumer verticals, in line with our vision to become a diversified consumer group.

“We will engage with the public and investment community when we are ready to unveil our strategic plan,” he added. — Bernama