Bursa Malaysia ends broadly lower, CI down 2.09 points

KUALA LUMPUR, March 30 — Bursa Malaysia ended broadly lower with the key index finishing 0.13 per cent easier, weighed down by selling in selected heavyweights led by Top Glove.

At 5pm, the benchmark FTSE Bursa Malaysia KLCI (FBM KLCI) fell 2.09 points to 1,609.19 from yesterday’s close of 1,611.28.

The index opened 5.13 points lower at 1,606.15 and moved between 1,601.08 and 1,610.61 throughout the day.

On the broader market, losers thumped gainers 649 to 414, while 441 counters were unchanged, 695 untraded and 93 others suspended.

Total volume eased to 5.78 billion shares valued at RM3.59 billion from Monday’s 6.71 billion shares valued at RM3.58 billion.

Bank Islam Malaysia Bhd economist Adam Mohamed Rahim said the local bourse was dragged down by Top Glove, which dropped by more than 5.0 per cent.

Top Glove shares sank due to the US Customs and Border Protection’s directive to its personnel at all US ports of entry to begin seizing disposable gloves produced in Malaysia by the glove manufacturer over forced labour allegations.

Top Glove dipped 27 sen or 5.35 per cent to RM4.78, with 68.15 million units changing hands.

Meanwhile, most regional markets were traded higher today, with Japan’s Nikkei 225 rising 0.16 per cent to 29,432.70, Hong Kong’s Hang Seng Index advanced 0.84 per cent to 28,577.50, and Singapore’s Straits Times Index went up 0.61 per cent to 3,194.80.

“(Regional markets such as) Hong Kong and Japan are all in the green (territory) today in contrast with Malaysia, so possible bottom fishing activities could occur tomorrow, which could push the FBM KLCI higher,” Adam told Bernama.

On other heavyweights, Maybank rose two sen to RM8.40, Public Bank gained five sen to RM4.28, TNB climbed six sen to RM10.40, IHH Healthcare surged 13 sen to RM5.43, CIMB added two sen to RM4.46, Petronas Chemicals was flat at RM8.10, and Axiata trimmed six sen to RM3.79.

As for active counters, Berjaya Corp expanded six sen to 39.5 sen, Dagang NeXchange went up two sen to 90.5 sen, Permaju Industries bagged one sen to 19 sen, ACE market debutant Flexidynamic jumped 23 sen to 43 sen, Widad shed seven sen to 58.5 sen, and Macpie trimmed 9.5 sen to 21 sen.

On the index board, the FBM 70 put on 0.58 of-a-point to 15,602.37, the FBM Emas Index gave up 12.05 points to 11,822.77, the FBMT 100 went down 10.94 points to 11,495.04, the FBM Emas Shariah fell 44.23 points to 13,089.39, and the FBM ACE slumped 251.2 points to 10,232.89.

Sector-wise, the Financial Services Index climbed 39.80 points to 15,458.91, the Industrial Products and Services Index added 0.67 of-a-point to 193.53 and the Plantation Index bagged 38.21 points to 7,134.67.

Main Market volume was slightly lower at 3.83 billion shares worth RM2.92 billion from 3.88 billion shares worth RM2.64 billion yesterday.

Warrants turnover eased to 250.08 million units valued at RM36.92 million from 278.35 million units valued at RM44.94 million yesterday.

Volume on the ACE Market decreased to 1.69 billion shares worth RM631.33 million from 2.54 billion shares worth RM891.53 million yesterday.

Consumer products and services accounted for 894.71 million shares traded on the Main Market, industrial products and services (1.28 billion), construction (193.42 million), technology (503.87 million), SPAC (nil), financial services (68.87 million), property (355.78 million), plantations (19.91 million), REITs (5.57 million), closed/fund (14,100), energy (219.95 million), healthcare (113.43 million), telecommunications and media (40.18 million), transportation and logistics (107.39 million), and utilities (26.02 million). — Bernama