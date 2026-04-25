KUALA LUMPUR, April 25 — Police raided a frozen food distribution outlet in Skudai, Johor, today for allegedly storing pork carcasses without valid slaughter approval.

The Internal Security and Public Order Department’s Wildlife Crime Bureau/Special Intelligence Investigation (WCB/PSK) commander, Datuk Mohd Zaki Ashar, said the 10.30 am raid found frozen pork carcasses with dubious slaughter documentation.

He said the meat was believed to have not been slaughtered at an abattoir approved or licensed by the Department of Veterinary Services (DVS), which is an offence under Rule 5(3) of the Animals (Control of Slaughter) Rules 2009.

“A total of 22 pork carcasses, weighing 1,058 kilogrammes, were seized in the operation, valued at RM63,486,” he said in a statement yesterday.

Mohd Zaki said seven people were detained, including six Nepalese men and a local woman who owns the premises.

“The Nepalese nationals were detained for abusing or violating the conditions of their passes under Regulation 39(b) of the Immigration Regulations 1963, while the premises owner was detained for employing foreign workers, and further action will be taken,” he said.

He said all those arrested were handed over to the Johor Bahru Utara District Police Headquarters for further action. The case is being investigated under Section 6(1)(c) and Section 39B of the Immigration Act 1959/63, whereas the DVS will handle violations of slaughter regulations according to existing provisions. — Bernama