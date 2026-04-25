KUALA LUMPUR, April 25 — The Malaysian government today announced a new Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission (MACC) chief commissioner, pre-empting a planned rally this evening to demand the removal of the incumbent.

Chief Secretary to the Government Tan Sri Shamsul Azri Abu Bakar this morning announced that the new MACC chief from May 13 onwards would be Datuk Seri Abdul Halim Aman.

He will replace Tan Sri Azam Baki who will retire following the expiry of his one-year contract on May 12.

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