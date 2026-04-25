ARAU, April 25 — The Perlis Road Transport Department (JPJ) has seized a Lamborghini Revuelto, estimated to be worth RM2.3 million, after discovering its road tax had expired and it had no insurance coverage.

The Revuelto is a mid‑engine plug‑in‑hybrid supercar that pairs a 6.5‑litre naturally aspirated V12 with three electric motors to deliver around 1,001–1,015 horsepower, a 0–100 km/h time of about 2.5 seconds and a top speed over 350 km/h.

Its annual road tax is approximately RM17,873 per year in Peninsular Malaysia.

The luxury vehicle was stopped during a routine operation along the Kuala Perlis-Changlun road recently.

In a statement yesterday, the Perlis JPJ said the seizure was carried out under the Road Transport Act 1987.

The department said that the failure of luxury vehicle owners to pay their motor vehicle licence (MVL), or commonly called the road tax, results in significant revenue leakage for the government due to the high value of these licences.

This seizure is not an isolated incident. From January to date, Perlis JPJ has already seized a total of six luxury vehicles for similar offences.

The department issued a stern reminder to all vehicle owners that driving without valid road tax and insurance is a serious offence that endangers other road users.

“JPJ Perlis wishes to remind the public that failure to renew road tax and insurance is a serious offence that not only violates legal provisions but may also endanger the safety of other road users,” the statement read.

Authorities urged the public to comply with all regulations and not wait for enforcement action to be taken.

Members of the public who wish to lodge traffic complaints can do so through official JPJ channels, including the e-Aduan feature on the MyJPJ app.