KUALA LUMPUR, April 25 — DAP advisor Lim Guan Eng has responded to critics of Seri Kembangan assemblyman Wong Siew Ki, accusing PAS of applying “double standards” for labelling her “treasonous” over her suggestion to review state pig farming policies.

In a statement today, the Bagan MP argued that Wong was exercising her right as an elected representative in the Selangor state assembly, and had not lied or misled the legislature.

He contrasted Wong’s actions with those of a former PAS minister who was reprimanded by the Yang diPertuan Agong in 2021 for misleading Parliament over the revocation of Emergency Ordinances.

Lim questioned why PAS had not taken action against its own minister but was now targeting Wong, before suggesting that her age and gender could be the reasons.

“If PAS is consistent and responsible, they should have taken action against the PAS minister who was reprimanded by the King,” Lim said.

He also expressed regret that Umno had joined PAS in criticising Wong.

The criticism against Wong is based on the Sultan of Selangor’s express disagreement with pig farming activities in the state.

Today, Lim added that Wong has the full support of DAP and the public for carrying out her duties as an elected representative, saying she was right not to back down despite facing threats and protests.

On July 26, 2021, Datuk Seri Takiyuddin Hassan, then the law minister, had announced in Parliament that six EOs from the Covid pandemic had been revoked effective July 21, following a Cabinet meeting.

Three days later, the Agong at the timei expressed that he was "deeply saddened" by the announcement, saying it was "not accurate" and had confused Parliament as he had not yet given royal assent to the revocation.