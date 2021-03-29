Yasmin Mahmood steps down as Pos Malaysia chairman

Yasmin Mahmood speaks during the Youth Economic Forum 2018 at the Securities Commission in Kuala Lumpur in this file picture taken on October 27, 2018. — Picture by Ham Abu Bakar

KUALA LUMPUR, March 29 — Prominent digital technology and enterprise industries figure Datuk Yasmin Mahmood is stepping down as Pos Malaysia Bhd’s chairman with effect from April 1 after having served a two-year term.

In a statement today, the postal delivery service provider said correspondingly, the company had appointed one of its current board members, Datuk Seri Syed Faisal Albar Syed Ali Rethza Albar, to replace her.

Syed Faisal Albar is currently group managing director of DRB-Hicom Bhd and served as group managing director of Pos Malaysia from 2008 to 2011.

Pos Malaysia said Yasmin had expressed her intention to step down due to her growing responsibilities in Malaysia and regionally. According to the filing with Bursa Malaysia, her resignation is due to “commitments in other ventures.”

“She has been a valuable member of Pos Malaysia, having steered the board and management towards embracing digital initiatives, rationalising the postal tariff as well as putting the company in the right footing towards a robust turnaround plan,” it said.

Pos Malaysia also announced the appointment of Datuk Jezilee Mohamad Ramli as a non-executive director.

It added that he had served Pos Malaysia as group chief, corporate services, and was currently the chief operating officer, corporate services, of DRB-Hicom Bhd. — Bernama