Bursa Malaysia turns bearish at lunch break

KUALA LUMPUR, March 29 — Bursa Malaysia ended the morning session lower on lack of follow-through.

At lunch break, the benchmark FTSE Bursa Malaysia KLCI (FBM KLCI) retreated below the 1,600 level, as the key index fell by 2.95 points to 1,598.47 from Friday’s close of 1,601.42.

The index opened 2.17 points better at 1,603.59 and moved between 1,597.83 and 1,606.91 throughout the morning session.

On the broader market, losers outnumbered gainers at 544 versus 407, while 446 counters were unchanged, 835 untraded and 51 others suspended.

Total volume stood at 4.01 billion shares worth RM1.94 billion.

Among the heavyweights, Maybank gained three sen to RM8.28, Public Bank rose one sen to RM4.20, Petronas Chemicals jumped 16 sen to RM8.06, TNB increased eight sen to RM10.88, IHH Healthcare shed nine sen to RM5.32, and CIMB slipped six sen to RM4.38.

As for the active counters, Berjaya Corp bagged 2.5 sen to 33 sen, Widad appreciated seven sen to 62.5 sen, Straits Inter Logistics went up 1.5 sen to 25 sen, Mestron added one sen to 29 sen, Macpie lost 10.5 sen to 36 sen, while Fintec edged down half-a-sen to 6.5 sen.

On the index board, the FBM 70 advanced 25.81 points to 15,576.27, the FBM Emas Index shrank 10.68 points to 11,767.61, the FBMT 100 slid 10.63 points to 11,433.35, the FBM ACE eased 14.74 points to 10,502.37, and the FBM Emas Shariah fell 6.08 points to 13,072.08.

Sector-wise, the Financial Services Index gained 7.02 points to 15,307.31, the Industrial Products and Services Index increased 1.22 point to 192.63, and the Plantation Index decreased 17.19 points to 7,083.26. — Bernama