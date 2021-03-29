AirAsia Group posts record quarterly loss of RM2.4b

A man walks past the logo of AirAsia at Don Muang International Airport in Bangkok June 14, 2016. — Reuters pic

KUALA LUMPUR, March 29 — Malaysia’s budget airline AirAsia Group Bhd reported a record quarterly loss today, as depreciation and impairments added to the impact of domestic lockdowns.

Net loss in the October-December period widened to RM2.44 billion versus RM384.4 million a year earlier, overtaking the RM1.33 billion loss an analyst estimated in a Refinitiv poll.

Revenue shrunk 92 per cent to RM267.4 million as capacity reduced by 88 per cent compared to a year ago, mainly as a result of lower capacity in Malaysia, the Philippines and Indonesia, as international borders remained closed, it said in stock exchange filings.

“A major portion of the loss for the period relates to depreciation of (right-of-use assets) and interest on lease liabilities amounting to RM654.2 million” for the quarter, the airline said.

The airline also recorded a jump in impairment of receivables, its financial statement showed. — Reuters