KUALA LUMPUR, Feb 9 — The international reserves of Bank Negara Malaysia amounted to US$126.9 billion as at January 30, 2026, compared with US$125.6 billion as at Jan 15, 2026.

The central bank said in a statement today that the reserve position is sufficient to finance 4.8 months of imports of goods and services, and is 0.9 times the total short-term external debt.

The main components were foreign currency reserves (US$111.3 billion), International Monetary Fund reserves (US$1.3 billion), special drawing rights (SDRs) (US$5.9 billion), gold (US$5.9 billion) and other reserve assets (US$2.5 billion).

Total assets amounted to RM599.79 billion, comprising gold and foreign exchange and other reserves, including SDRs (RM514.75 billion), Malaysian government papers (RM13.41 billion), deposits with financial institutions (RM3.31 billion), loans and advances (RM28.61 billion), property and equipment (RM4.56 billion), and other assets (RM35.14 billion).

BNM said total capital and liabilities amounted to RM599.79 billion, comprising paid-up capital (RM100 million), reserves (RM198.83 billion), currency in circulation (RM182.49 billion), deposits by financial institutions (RM106.75 billion), federal government deposits (RM5.66 billion), other deposits (RM65.61 billion), Bank Negara papers (RM9.02 billion), allocation of SDRs (RM26.83 billion), and other liabilities (RM4.48 billion). — Bernama