Bursa Malaysia stays lower at mid-afternoon

At 3.02pm, the benchmark FTSE Bursa Malaysia KLCI (FBM KLCI) eased 0.08 per cent compared with yesterday’s close of 1,597.73 points. — Bernama pic

Subscribe to our Telegram channel for the latest updates on news you need to know.

KUALA LUMPUR, March 26 — The Bursa Malaysia remained bearish at mid-afternoon, losing 1.35 points to 1,596.38, although market breadth was positive as gainers outnumbered losers.

At 3.02pm, the benchmark FTSE Bursa Malaysia KLCI (FBM KLCI) eased 0.08 per cent compared with yesterday’s close of 1,597.73 points.

The index had opened 1.01 points better at 1,598.74.

On the broader market, gainers surpassed losers 579 to 380, while 440 counters were unchanged, 833 untraded and 45 others suspended.

Total volume stood at 4.09 billion shares worth RM2.05 billion.

Among the heavyweights, IHH was nine sen lower at RM5.32, PChem reduced eight sen to RM7.97, Harta was 12 sen easier at 9.51, HLFG was down 30 sen to RM17.20 and CIMB lost three sen to RM4.43.

As for the active counters, Matang added 1.5 sen to 12.5 sen, Widad gained 5.5 sen to 55.5 sen, Komark improved four sen to 35.5 sen, KTG advanced one sen to 27 sen, while Dnex reduced one sen to 95 sen and its warrant added 1.5 sen to 35.5 sen.

On the index board, the FBMT 100 was down 1.86 points to 11,407.75 and the FBM Emas Shariah slipped 4.97 points to 13,036.62.

Meanwhile, the FBM Emas Index added 6.42 points to 11,742.77, the FBM ACE jumped 103.56 points to 10,466.40 and the FBM 70 gained 27.59 points to 15,500.46.

Sector-wise, the Financial Services Index advanced 17.47 points to 15,265.47, the Plantation Index gained 15.39 points to 7,097.74 while the Industrial Products and Services Index eased 0.17 of-a-point to 191.30. — Bernama