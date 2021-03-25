Bursa Malaysia remains negative at mid-afternoon

Bursa Malaysia fell further at mid-afternoon with the key index slipping 0.2 per cent. — Picture by Firdaus Latif

KUALA LUMPUR, March 25 — Bursa Malaysia fell further at mid-afternoon with the key index slipping 0.2 per cent, amid a negative market breadth as losers outnumbered gainers.

At 3pm, the benchmark FTSE Bursa Malaysia KLCI (FBM KLCI) lost 3.48 points to 1,598.92 from 1,602.40 at the close yesterday.

The index opened 5.46 points better at 1,607.86.

On the broader market, losers outpaced gainers 567 to 381, while 438 counters were unchanged, 846 untraded and 22 others suspended.

Total volume stood at 3.98 billion shares worth RM1.89 billion.

Among heavyweights, CIMB and Axiata were down five sen each at RM4.45 and RM3.61, respectively, PPB erased 28 sen to RM18.50, IOICorp dipped six sen to RM4.24, while KLK was 30 sen lower at RM23.04.

Maybank and PBBank rose one sen each to RM8.25 and RM4.19, respectively, while PChem, Tenaga, and IHH all declined two sen to RM8.05, RM10.80 and RM5.32, respectively.

As for the active counters, BJCorp perked up three sen to 32 sen, DNex shed two sen to 96 sen and its warrant was flat at 34 sen, Saudee eased 8.5 sen to 51.5 sen, and MMAG was four sen easier at 35 sen.

On the index board, the FBMT 100 was down 14.34 points to 11,415.10, the FBM Emas Shariah slipped 17.43 points to 13,045.90, the FBM Emas Index declined 12.76 points to 11,741.03, while the FBM ACE dipped 65.47 points to 10,373.39.

However, the FBM 70 gained 21.30 points to 15,468.66.

Sector-wise, the Financial Services Index advanced 1.27 points to 15,268.04, the Industrial Products and Services Index climbed 0.64 of-a-point to 191.76, but the Plantation Index went down 48.73 points to 7,114.32. — Bernama