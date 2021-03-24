Gloria Jean’s Coffees Malaysia eyes 16 new cafes this year

SHAH ALAM, March 24 — Gloria Jean’s Coffees (GJC) Malaysia is eyeing to open 16 new cafes this year, bringing the total to 75 cafes by 2027.

Perbadanan Nasional Bhd (PNS) chief executive Officer Mohd Hilaluddin Abd Shukor said as the franchise holder, PNS is encouraging the public to grow with GJC as its franchisees.

“PNS will assist the franchisees by providing loans as much as 70 to 75 per cent of the cafe’s startup capital,” he told reporters after the opening of a GJC cafe at the Selangor State Secretariat here today by Selangor Menteri Besar Datuk Seri Amirudin Shari.

Mohd Hilaluddin said the loan amount ranging from RM500,000 to RM750,000 depends on the size of the cafe.

To date, he said GJC has enlisted more than 40 franchise partners through the opening of its outlets nationwide, as well as providing loans of more than RM11 million to the entrepreneurs involved.

“Despite the country is still reeling from the Covid-19 pandemic, the number of entrepreneurs interested in opening GJC cafes continues to increase.

“This means that business capital assistance through the financing scheme offered by PNS can boost the growth of the franchise industry by opening up opportunities for the public to make entrepreneurship a career choice,” he added. — Bernama