KUALA LUMPUR, April 24 — A Japanese national wanted for a 2018 murder in his home country has been deported from Malaysia after seven years as a fugitive, during which he assumed a fake identity as a Myanmar citizen to evade capture.

The Royal Malaysia Police (PDRM) confirmed the deportation today, completing a complex international investigation that relied on forensic science, including a crucial DNA match, to unmask the wanted man.

The man was initially arrested by the Kedah police’s Narcotic Criminal Investigation Department for drug and immigration offences.

This triggered further investigation by Bukit Aman’s Interpol division (D12) following a request for assistance from Japanese authorities, who had placed him on an Interpol Red Notice.

According to Criminal Investigation Department (CID) Director Commissioner Datuk M. Kumar, investigators used scientific and forensic methods to confirm the fugitive’s true identity.

This included fingerprint comparisons and facial recognition analysis. Crucially, a DNA profile of the suspect was sent to the Malaysia DNA Forensic Databank and was confirmed as a positive match with the DNA profile provided by Japanese authorities.

Before his deportation, the fugitive was charged and convicted in Alor Setar on August 27, 2025, over the offences for which he was initially arrested.

He served concurrent sentences, including 12 months for drug use, 10 months for drug possession, and eight months for immigration offences, before being handed over for deportation upon completion of his jail term.

In his statement, Kumar said the successful collaboration showed PDRM’s commitment to combating cross-border crime and strengthening international security.