Malaysia’s manufacturing sales up 4.1pc in Jan 2021

KUALA LUMPUR, March 12 — Manufacturing sales grew by 4.1 per cent year-on-year (y-o-y) to RM122.9 billion in January 2021, said the Department of Statistics Malaysia (DoSM).

However, month-on-month, the sales value decreased by 1.4 per cent.

Chief statistician Datuk Seri Mohd Uzir Mahidin said the y-o-y increase for January 2021 was driven by the growth in food, beverages and tobacco products (7.7 per cent), electrical and electronics products (6.4 per cent) and transport equipment and other manufactures products (5.5 per cent).

He noted that the number of total employees engaged in the manufacturing sector decreased by 2.4 per cent y-o-y to 2.23 million persons, compared to 2.28 million persons previously.

“Salaries and wages paid amounted to RM7.56 billion, lower by 1.4 per cent y-o-y or RM105.6 million in January 2021,” Mohd Uzir said in a statement today.

Meanwhile, he said sales value per employee rose by 6.7 per cent y-o-y to RM55,213, while the average salaries and wages per employee stood at RM3,396 in January 2021. — Bernama